Tsunami Threat Level Confirmed For Marlborough And The Top Of The South

The tsunami threat level for the Marlborough coastline has been confirmed.

The Top of the South from Farewell Spit to Port Underwood including Picton and the Marlborough Sounds can expect strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges of up to one metre (1.0m) near to shore.

This means there is a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

People should stay away from beaches and not launch a boat today. Harbourmaster Luke Grogan advises ships at sea to remain in deeper water until further notice.

Activity in an around coastal areas including ports and harbours should be avoided.

Please keep an eye on advice from the National Emergency Management Agency:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

© Scoop Media

