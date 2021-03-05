Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Natural Spaces Vital To Wellbeing

Friday, 5 March 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Environmental historian, policy consultant and writer Dr Catherine Knight highlighted the importance of access to nature for human wellbeing to an audience of 80 people in Nelson on Thursday night (March 4).

Catherine Knight at last night’s talk

Drawing on research from her recently published book Nature and Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand , Dr Knight said scientific studies now link time spent in nature or urban green space to a range of wellbeing benefits: lower levels of stress, improved mood, reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, and improved cognition in children with attention deficits and as well as improved immunity.

Knight argues for the restoration of 'neighbourhood nature' — places that all New Zealanders can freely access, irrespective of their social or economic situation.

“The past year has been tumultuous and difficult for many New Zealanders. Our experience of the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted how important these local oases of nature are, and how vital they are to our wellbeing,” she said. “For those people fortunate to retain some stability in their lives, lockdown was an opportunity to spend time with family, to avoid commuting on congested roads and to work from home, to stay local and to enjoy neighbourhood nature. The lockdown led many of us to realise how important our neighbourhood green spaces are — for walking, cycling, or just getting some fresh, tree-filtered air.”

Dr Knight was invited to Nelson by the Nelson Science Society and the Save the Maitai campaign whose representative Peter Taylor said it was important we didn’t lose sight of nature’s importance in our quest to solve the housing crisis.

“With New Zealanders firmly focused on building their way out of the housing crisis it is easy to overlook the effect sacrificing thousands of hectares of natural space to urban sprawl may have on us in the future.”

Knight agreed, noting that more housing and more nature can be mutually compatible and are not at odds with each other.

“It is about the right type of development in the right place. Many countries around the world integrate nature and healthy, low-impact living into their housing developments, so the blueprint exists. We just need to open our minds to different ways of solving the problem,” she said. “If the Covid 19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need more nature in our lives and across the globe, not less. As we tackle multiple crises - freshwater degradation, biodiversity loss and of course, climate change - there is one solution common to all of these crises, and that is the restoration of nature.”

Dr Knight said spacious natural environments, and green urban spaces were amongst New Zealand’s most unique characteristics that historically had ensured peaceful and idyllic environments for children and adults to prosper. She challenged the audience to consider if they wanted to continue to lose these spaces as we have done throughout our history.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Earthquake Cluster: Tsunami Threat To Land & Marine Areas

This is a Tsunami Warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 8.1 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION.
There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An Emergency Mobile Alert will be issued to the areas under land and marine tsunami threat. Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area... More>>


 

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 