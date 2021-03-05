Northland DHB Tsunami Evacuation Zone Information
Friday, 5 March 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: Northland DHB
Please be advised that Kaitaia, Bay of Islands,
Dargaville and Whangarei Hospitals are not in the tsunami
evacuation zone.
The hospitals are safe, and all
necessary preparations have been made in case the tsunami
makes land.
Any Northland DHB staff and patients
attending appointments, and that are located in a building
within the tsunami evacuation zone in Whangarei, have been
evacuated.
