Serious Crash - Number 3 Road, Te Puke - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 5 March 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on
Number 3 Road near Te Puke.
The crash occurred at
about 11:30am between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
One
person has suffered serious injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
Number 3 Road is closed
between Atuaroa Avenue and Macloughlin Drive and diversions
are in
place.
