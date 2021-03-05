Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Remind Aucklanders Around Requirements Under Alert Level 3

Friday, 5 March 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan:

Police are reminding the community of the need to comply with Alert Level 3 restrictions following a few incidents in Tāmaki Makaurau over the past couple of days.

Since 6am on Sunday until 6pm yesterday evening, Police has processed 83,703 vehicles through the 10 checkpoints spread across North and South Auckland.

358 vehicles have been turned away at the northern checkpoints.

899 have been turned away at the southern checkpoints.

We had a serious incident at the northern checkpoint at the intersection of Coal Hill Road and Mangawhai Road at around 7.15am yesterday morning.

A vehicle has pulled up to a checkpoint and the officer has identified the man was a disqualified driver.

The officer has noticed that the driver was about to flee so attempted to grab his car keys.

The male has driven off with the officer’s arm still in the vehicle.

Fortunately the officer freed himself and avoided serious injury.

He is understandably shaken and is being provided with support.

A number of enquiries are already underway to locate the driver, who is known to Police.

In Sandringham, Police staff conducting reassurance patrols in the Wesley area came across a vegetable stall set up on the roadside on Sandringham Road Extension just after midday on Wednesday, 3 March.

This market place was not displaying a QR code, the stall operators were not wearing PPE and were not equipped to provide contactless service to customers.

Our Police staff engaged with the two men present to remind them of the current Alert Level 3 restrictions and have issued them with a warning.

Police is also aware of a video circulating online showing an interaction between two officers and a woman in Browns Bay who is reported to have cut tape off a playground to allow her children to play on it yesterday afternoon.

Police will be following up with the woman and further action cannot be ruled out in relation to this incident.

Our latest figures indicate that between 6am Sunday 28 February and 6pm Wednesday 3 March 2021, Police received 917 notifications to 105 of possible breaches of COVID-19 alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland.

Overall, our community has been understanding and cooperative around the recent Alert Level 3 restrictions and we want to thank them as we all do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As part of our graduated response we are focusing on education and are reminding members of the public of the current restrictions in place.

While we are focusing on reminding the public of expectations, there is an option for Police to take enforcement action, particularly in instances where there is deliberate and/or repeated breaches by individuals of these restrictions.

The rest of the country remains at Alert Level 2 and no issues have been reported.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Earthquake Cluster: Tsunami Activity – Expect Strong And Unusual Currents

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.
GNS Science has advised that the largest waves have now passed, and therefore the threat level is now downgraded to a Beach and Marine threat for all areas which were previously under Land and Marine threat.
All people who evacuated can now return.
The advice remains, for all areas under Beach and Marine threat, to stay off beach and shore areas... More>>


 

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 