Tsunami Warning Affects Public Transport

Civil Defence has issued a warning to stay away from the beaches in Auckland due to the possibility of strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore.

All ferry services in Auckland are suspended until at least 2pm.

The Britomart Train Station has been temporarily closed due to the possibility of flooding. The high tide due shortly could be an issue at Britomart.

Until 3pm trains on the eastern line will run as far as Panmure. Services to the west, south and Onehunga will run as far as Newmarket. There are bus services available from Panmure and Newmarket into central Auckland.

At COVID Alert Level 3, travel is still restricted and is only allowed for permitted movement in your local area — for example going to work or school, shopping, or getting exercise.

For more details on the tsunami warning check the Civil Defence website:

