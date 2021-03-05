Police Make Two Arrests Over Northcote Shooting Incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, Waitematā East CIB:

Waitematā Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting incident in Northcote last Friday.

Police launched Operation Cassidy after a 16-year-old male suffered a gun shot injury in Cadness Reserve on 26 February.

Today, detectives terminated a number of search warrants on the North Shore and two arrests were made.

The two young men, aged 16 and 18, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the commission of an offence using a firearm.

Both are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court tomorrow.

The investigation team would like to thank those members of the community who came forward to make statements identifying those involved so they could be held to account.

Police have no tolerance for this sort of reckless violence, and we hope the news of arrests being made will bring the victim and wider community some reassurance.

The victim in this case will have lasting injuries having lost sight in one of his eyes.

Police are also aware that a number of other persons who witnessed this incident have yet to come forward and talk to us.

We now encourage you to do so.

We are still asking anyone with footage of the incident to upload it to our online portal set up.

This can accessed at https://cassidy.nzpolice.org

Police are also seeking the vehicle involved in this incident.

This is a blue 2003 Holden Commodore with the registration number BPZ908 and a photo of the vehicle is attached to this release.

Any other information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210226/7291.

