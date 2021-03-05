Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parks Week Lifts Off With Something For Everyone

Friday, 5 March 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Parks Week is fast approaching, and lots of organisations across the Gisborne District have fabulous events lined up for us all to enjoy our wonderful open spaces.

“Hundreds of organisations around New Zealand and Australia are running events and workshops to celebrate our magnificent parks, gardens and beaches, and the role they play in our lives,” said Lindsay Weaver, recreation and amenity adviser at Council.

“We know our own open spaces are really well used and well loved by our community.”

The week runs from 6-14 March, and explores and celebrates how spending time in our parks, reserves and beaches influences our health and wellbeing for the better.

“For the third year we are running our popular Iris Demonstration Workshop, so anyone with a love of or even just curious about irises is welcome to come along,” Ms Weaver said.

“It’s all about propagation, getting the best flowers, and how to care for your irises. We’re running it in partnership with the Iris Society, and it’s taking place next Wednesday, 11 March at 10.00 am in the Botanic Gardens, so we’re really hoping for a good turn out.”

Council is also running its gardening competition again and for interested entrants the Women’s Native Tree Project Trust are hosting a workshop on native gardens, which is for anyone interested in adding attractive native trees, flowers and shrubs to their garden.

It’s free and running on Saturday, 13 March from 1-2pm at EIT, 320 Stout St (drive in to main carpark).

The Trust is also donating prizes for the winners of the gardens competition. The competition closes on 15 April.

The categories for the Gardening Competition this year are:

Children’s Maintained Garden
Hanging Baskets
Innovative/creative garden idea
Under 1000m2 garden
Veggie Patch
Over 1000m2
Native Garden
School/Environment Garden

Entrants and winners will receive vouchers and plants to make their gardens even more fabulous. Entrants can send in their entries via email, with photos attached, to parks@gdc.govt.nz .

Sport Gisborne Tairāwhiti, as well as many other organisations in Tairāwhiti, are planning Well Wāhine Week to coincide with Parks Week.

“It’s a calendar of free and low-cost activities to coincide with International Women’s Day on Monday, 8 March,” Ms Weaver said.

“There are so many good things happening.”

You can find the calendar on Sport Gisborne Tairāwhiti’s website: https://sportgisborne.org.nz/

