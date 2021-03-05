Tsunami Threat Level Cancelled For Marlborough, Top Of The South And East Coast Of The South Island

The tsunami threat level for the Marlborough coastline has been cancelled. This means there is a no longer a threat to beach, harbour, estuary or boating activities.

Marlborough Harbour shipping and ferry operations have resumed as normal.

Marlborough’s Emergency Services Manager Brian Paton and Harbourmaster Luke Grogan would like to thank everyone who assisted in Marlborough’s response today.

There is still a beach and marine threat for the South Island West Coast, from Milford Sound to Farewell Spit.

For further advice:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

© Scoop Media

