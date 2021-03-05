Update - Serious Crash, Number 3 Road, Te Puke - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 5 March 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that a person has died following a
serious crash on Number 3 Road near Te Puke.
The crash
occurred at about 11:30am between a motorcycle and a
vehicle.
Sadly the motorcyclist died at the
scene.
An investigation is underway into the
circumstances of the
crash.
