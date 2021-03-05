Police Operation Underway In Mt Albert
Friday, 5 March 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have closed a section of St Lukes Road in Mt
Albert due to an ongoing operation at a nearby residential
address.
A section of St Lukes Road is currently
closed between the intersections of New North Road and
Taylors Road.
Police are advising members of the
public to stay away from the area while cordons are in
place.
Diversions will be in place for any motorists
travelling through this area.
Further information will
be released once it is
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more