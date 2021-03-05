Police Operation Underway In Mt Albert

Police have closed a section of St Lukes Road in Mt Albert due to an ongoing operation at a nearby residential address.

A section of St Lukes Road is currently closed between the intersections of New North Road and Taylors Road.

Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area while cordons are in place.

Diversions will be in place for any motorists travelling through this area.

Further information will be released once it is available.

