Tsunami Activity – Cancelled
Friday, 5 March 2021, 3:41 pm
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency
The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this
morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is
cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean
observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now
passed for all areas.
Strong and unusual currents and
unpredictable surges will continue for up to another 24
hours. People should remain vigilant and take extra
precautions with regards to beach and ocean
activities.
