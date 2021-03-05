Marine And Beach Threat Lifted For Waikato Region

The marine and beach threat, issued earlier today for the Waikato region’s coasts, has now been lifted.

However, there may still be unusual and strong currents in coastal waters. For their safety, people should therefore remain cautious about going into or on the water for the rest of today and first check conditions.

Thank you to the region’s coastal communities who have remained vigilant and followed the advice of civil defence following the separate large earthquakes in the Kermadec Islands region this morning.

