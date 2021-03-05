Celebrating Student And Youth Volunteers

Student Volunteer Week 2021: Give-Takoha | Grow-Whakatipu | Connect-Tūhono runs nationwide from 15-21 March 2021.

Student Volunteer Week celebrate the tens of thousands of students and youth who connect, give and grow through volunteering, Mahi Aroha and social action. Their contribution has an enormous impact on communities and causes.

“Volunteering can be a pathway to leadership, skills development, channelling passion and connecting with people and causes,” Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive Volunteering New Zealand.

“Student volunteers give a hand and add real value to their community. Together they make a substantial impact on Aotearoa New Zealand. By giving to a community or cause, student volunteers grow and flourish. They gain knowledge, skills and new experiences and create change within their communities,” adds Michelle Kitney.

Stories from our rangatahi

As part of its celebration and recognition of this week, Volunteering New Zealand is sharing the volunteering stories of youth volunteers from around the motu. To kick-start this, we are sharing:

“Both Kusal and Lara have given their own time as volunteers, and have grown through their volunteering. They have connected with others and had a positive impact on their local communities,” adds Michelle.

“Join us this #SVW2021 to celebrate, recognise and tautoko the thousands of student volunteers around Aotearoa New Zealand who have given, grown and connected through their volunteering.” Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive Volunteering New Zealand.

Get involved in the celebration

Keep in the loop of all #SVW2021 updates. Tag us when you post content or images, we'd love to see how you're celebrating!

