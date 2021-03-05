Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wake-up Call For Schools And Pre-Schools After Earthquakes Off The NI’s East Coast Today

Friday, 5 March 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Revolutionaries of Wellbeing

Leading workplace wellbeing expert, Sarah McGuinness, says that the earthquakes off the North Island’s East Coast this morning should serve as a wake-up call for pre-schools and schools.

After raising concerns at the end of last year with a local primary school in the Gisborne area around risks associated with their evacuation plan, Sarah believes there are other questions that New Zealand schools should address.

“At the end of 2020, I realised that teachers at our local school had not received adequate training regarding the health and safety aspects of emergency evacuation, and there were not the appropriate resources in place to support a safe evacuation to a higher point during a tsunami alert. This is a very real concern not only for the school I raised it with but any school around the country close to the coast.”

Sarah says reducing stress and “building the plane while you’re flying it” would be significantly addressed with better planning for events such as those being experienced in the north today. She understands the current scenario at the school in Gisborne, sees 200+ children crossing a very busy road with an 80km/hr speed limit, and traffic management conducted by one teacher wearing a high-vis vest.

“The road is one of the most high-risk** in the Gisborne region and there is no warning for drivers that children may be present,’ she says.

Sarah is today calling on the government sector, including the Ministry of Education, Civil Defence, NEMA and other support agencies, to proactively check-in with schools and school boards to ensure current emergency evacuation plans are well planned and well managed.

“We live in a country where natural disasters are always a risk. Teachers and school boards are not health and safety experts. We need to give them adequate training, support and resources to lead effectively. That includes having a plan created by a health and safety professional, well-managed practice runs and the necessary resources in place – be it signs, road crossing equipment, PPE and so on.”

Sarah McGuinness says the communities that are pulling together in the north today are testament to the close connections in the hapori whānui (wider community) but this must be well supported by good planning and training.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Revolutionaries of Wellbeing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 