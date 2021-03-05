Hamilton To Operate At Alert Level 1 From Sunday

Hamilton City Council will operate at Alert Level 1 from 6am on Sunday 7 March, following the Government’s announcement this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today (5 March 2021) that New Zealand, excluding Auckland, will move to Alert Level 1 from 6am on Sunday. Auckland will move to Alert Level 2.

Restrictions to visitor numbers will be lifted at all Council facilities and events can run as planned from Sunday. Two-metre physical distancing will no longer be required.

Contact tracing is encouraged as it was in Alert Level 2. The NZ COVID Tracer app QR codes and manual sign-in sheets will remain on display at all Council facilities for visitors to keep track of where they’ve been.

© Scoop Media

