Hawke's Bay Expressway Closed Between Omahu Road And Evenden Road - Eastern
Friday, 5 March 2021, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to avoid the Hawke’s Bay Express
Way between Omahu Road and Evenden Road SH2.
A vehicle
has crashed on the expressway at about 6.22pm this evening
but no one is injured.
Emergency services are at the
scene clearing up debris and the road will be closed for at
least one hour or
more.
