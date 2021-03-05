Missing Boy – Caleb Takoko

Police are appealing for any sightings of missing Gisborne boy, Caleb Takoko.

Caleb, aged 12, left his home on Aberdeen Street about 5pm this evening Friday 5 March.

He has not been seen since. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black shirt and he may have been riding a scooter.

He is described as very tall for his age and of solid build.

Police and Caleb’s family have concerns for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help locate him.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting event number P045719871.

