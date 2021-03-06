Road Closed At Shag Rock Corner, Moncks Bay, Christchurch - Canterbury
Saturday, 6 March 2021, 6:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 March
Motorists are asked to avoid Main Road,
Moncks Bay, Clifton Christchurch.
A bus and car
collided at about 8.50 this evening and two people are
currently trapped.
Emergency services are at the scene
and the road will be closed while staff assist the
injured.
