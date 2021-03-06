Road Closed Following Serious Crash, Governors Bay - Canterbury
Saturday, 6 March 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on
Governors Bay Teddington Road, between Church Lane and
Allandale Lane.
The crash between a car and a
motorcycle was reported around 3:55pm.
Two people have
been seriously injured and a helicopter is
responding.
The road will be closed while the Serious
Crash Unit examines the scene.
A diversion will be in
place via Gebbies Pass Road, Summit Road, and Dyers Pass
Road.
