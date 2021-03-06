Matakana Road Closed Between Oak River Drive And Wright Road - National Alerts
Saturday, 6 March 2021, 6:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A car has rolled on Matakana Road north of Warkworth,
Auckland at about 6pm this evening.
The crash has
occurred between Oak River Drive and Wright Road.
The
occupant of the car has serious injuries and the road will
be closed while emergency services wait for a rescue
helicopter.
Motorists should avoid this area while
emergency services are at the
scene.
