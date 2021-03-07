Road Re-open Following Governors Bay Crash - Canterbury
Sunday, 7 March 2021, 5:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
06 March 2021
Governors Bay Teddington Road has
re-opened following the fatal crash this
afternoon.
The crash, involving a motorcycle and a
car, occurred around 3:55pm.
The motorcyclist died at
the scene.
Police would like to thank road users and
residents for their patience while the road was
closed.
The circumstances of the crash are now under
investigation.
© Scoop Media
