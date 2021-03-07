Car Fire, Chapel Road Flat Bush Auckland
Sunday, 7 March 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
06 March 2021
Police have received reports of a
vehicle fire on Chapel Road at 8.10pm this
evening.
Initial reports indicate a body may be in the
vehicle.
Police and FENZ are at the scene and members
of the public are asked to avoid the area while emergency
services are there.
Cordons are in place at Chapel
Road and Ormiston Road, and Stancombe Road and Chapel
Road.
An investigation is underway into the incident
and a scene examination will take place
tomorrow.
