Fatal Crash, Maimai, Buller District
Sunday, 7 March 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person died following a single-car crash on Mai Mai
Valley Road last night.
At around 8:35pm Police
received a report that a car had gone off the
road.
Emergency services attended and a person was
declared deceased at the scene.
A second occupant
sustained minor injuries.
The circumstances of the
crash will be
investigated.
