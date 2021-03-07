Eskdale Road Napier Closed Between Hill Road And SH2 Intersection - Eastern
Sunday, 7 March 2021, 6:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road is closed on SH5 Eskdale due to a crash between
SH2 and Hill Road.
A car has struck a power pole and
the pole is down across the road. The road will be closed
while the scene is cleared.
Injuries of the occupants
are unknown at this stage.
Diversions are in place at
Hill Road, for those travelling on north or sound bound
lanes on SH5 Thermal Explorer
Highway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more