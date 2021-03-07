Eskdale Road Napier Closed Between Hill Road And SH2 Intersection - Eastern

The road is closed on SH5 Eskdale due to a crash between SH2 and Hill Road.

A car has struck a power pole and the pole is down across the road. The road will be closed while the scene is cleared.

Injuries of the occupants are unknown at this stage.

Diversions are in place at Hill Road, for those travelling on north or sound bound lanes on SH5 Thermal Explorer Highway.

