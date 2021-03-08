Overdue Walker, Hawke's Bay

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for sightings of a walker overdue in the Boundary Stream/Shine Falls area.

The walker, a man in his 40s, failed to return to his vehicle on Heays Access Road as expected yesterday evening.

He was last seen on Pohukura Road, walking towards the Boundary Stream track, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.

Police and LandSAR began a search for the man overnight.

He is described as Caucasian, about 193cm tall with short dark hair and glasses.

He was wearing dark navy trousers and a black t-shirt or polar fleece top, with a small black back pack.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 111, quoting job number P045742360.

