Watercare Water Supply Update: 8 March

Monday, 8 March 2021, 9:37 am
Press Release: Watercare Services

Please find below our water supply update for 8 March

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges0.5mm49mm
Waitākere Ranges4mm52mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:57.49%
Yesterday:57.62%
Normal for this time of year:80.88%

Water consumption:

*Target for first half of March 2021:485 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption399 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average408 million litres

*There are two targets for March – 485MLD applies for the first half of the month, 465MLD for the second half. This is because we expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as the weather becomes cooler.

Please see our weekly water supply update

