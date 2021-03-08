Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

FCB And Fire And Emergency New Zealand Launch “Firefighters Don’t Like Fire Movies” Campaign To Promote Smoke Alarms

Monday, 8 March 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: FCB New Zealand

 

You have less than three minutes to escape a house fire, or you die. And the difference between those two endings… is having a working smoke alarm.

But people are complacent about smoke alarms and the speed of house fires, because they’ve only seen Hollywood’s version.

The movies show characters stepping through neatly flaming doorways, people heroically running back in to save their children and everyone making it out just in time. But that’s not how it goes. Fire gets real, fast. And no one knows that better than the firefighters who’ve seen the real story.

“What the movies don’t tell you is that it’s the smoke that incapacitates people in real house fires.” says National Advisor Fire Risk Management, Pete Gallagher. “You don’t have time to talk or plan heroic escapes.”

FCB Executive Creative Directors, Peter Vegas and Leisa Wall liked that the “Firefighters Don’t Like Fire Movies” campaign was a new take on the category “We were instantly taken by this fresh new insight and the team have brought it to life beautifully.”

The 60” TVC was shot by Wade Shotter of FINCH, “My main focus was to bring the powerful voiceover to the screen in a sensitive way that invited the viewer to feel, rather than telling them to feel.”

The ad features Aaron Jackson, a full-time career firefighter at Ellerslie Station in Auckland (and also an actor who may be familiar from his role in Shortland Street). The spot launches March 7 and a Te Reo version will screen on Maori TV.

The “Firefighters Don’t Like Fire Movies” thought was continued through press execution “Return to Script Department” and the campaign will appear in environments where the movie comparison works hardest. FCB Media have partnered with TVNZ to show a Fire and Emergency warning before four Hollywood movies featuring misleading depictions of fires. These films will play on Saturday nights on TVNZ 2 later in March and April. In addition, this campaign includes online video, social, digital, post-trailer cinema ads, and placements in online movie environments: flicks.co.nz and NEON.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FCB New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 