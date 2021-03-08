Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Second Anniversary A Time To Come Together Again

Monday, 8 March 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

This Saturday’s National Remembrance Service will be an opportunity to remember those who died in the Christchurch mosque attacks two years ago, stand in solidarity with everyone affected and come together as a nation that truly values diversity.

Fifty-one people died as a result of the shootings at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on 15 March 2019 and many others were injured and traumatised.

To mark the second anniversary of the attacks, the Remembrance Service, Ko Tātou, Tātou We Are One, will be held this Saturday 13 March 2020, at Christchurch Arena.

Last year’s National Remembrance Service to mark the second anniversary was cancelled due to COVID-19. With Christchurch currently at alert level 1, the event can proceed. Measures will be put in place to help keep people safe, including encouraging physical distancing and people using the NZ COVID tracer app. All attendees will be encouraged to consider wearing a mask at the event.

The programme for this year’s service has been based on what was planned for last year, put together with input from those most affected by the attacks, including survivors and families of the victims.

Those who died in the attacks will be honoured in a Portrait of Remembrance on screen at the event, while the names of those who died are read.

The service will be jointly led by the local Muslim community, Christchurch City Council standing with Ngāi Tūāhuriri as mana whenua, and the Government.

Hon Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch, says the second anniversary is an opportunity for people to come together in unity, as they did in the wake of the attacks.

“We can join together to remember those who died and were injured and traumatised, along with the people who responded, from bystanders to the emergency services and hospital staff.

“It is also an opportunity to reflect on the response which rejected hatred and division and embraced love, compassion and unity.”

The event is being held on 13 March, rather than the actual anniversary, as it’s hoped holding it on a weekend day will allow more people to attend.

The full order of service and further details will be released in coming days.

The event can be held as Christchurch is at COVID alert level 1. To help keep everyone safe, people from areas still at alert level 2 are asked to watch the livestream, rather than attend the event in person.

The service is free to attend however due to limited capacity in Christchurch Arena, bookings will be required. Tickets are available here.

Livestream

A livestream of the Service will be run here

Christchurch event logistics

More information will be available in coming days.

People attending are asked to:

· Please allow plenty of time to travel to the event with some roads around Christchurch Arena closed to traffic and pedestrians.

· Please arrive early for a 3pm start.

· Please avoid bringing a bag to the event.

Tributes

In the interests of sustainability and minimising waste, people wanting to leave tributes around the city are asked to make sure the tributes are entirely compostable, with flowers left unwrapped, and any ties or attachments able to be composted.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 