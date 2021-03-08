Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Matthew Johnson?

Monday, 8 March 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking sightings of missing Auckland man Matthew Johnson.

Police along with Matthew’s family are extremely worried about the 30 year old who was last seen yesterday evening leaving an address in Glenfield.

He is driving a white 1997 Toyota Carib Z-Touring station wagon.

Matthew is described as being of around 170cms tall and of thin build.

He is heavily tattooed on both of his arms and was last seen wearing a dark top, black pants and likely wearing Nike scuffs.

He has a medical condition that requires frequent medication so it’s important that anyone who knows where he is, or might have seen Matthew, contacts Police immediately on 111.

You can also contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210212/2524.

Matthew may be in Auckland but is also known to the Northland area.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-matthew-johnson

