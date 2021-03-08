Bus Crash - Shenandoah Highway, Shenandoah - Tasman
Monday, 8 March 2021, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on
Shenandoah Highway, near Maruia Saddle Road.
A school
bus crashed into a ditch about 4:20pm.
Three people
have sustained serious injuries and two have sustained
moderate injuries.
Multiple rescue helicopters have
been dispatched to the scene.
The road is currently
closed and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
