Kapiti Run For Youth 2021 - Open For Registration

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth is open for registration and getting ready to take place on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Kāpiti Run for Youth is open for registration and we can’t wait to get back out on the beach as a big group after taking the event virtual after going into lockdown in March 2020. We worked very hard to make the virtual event a success and were amazed at the number of local people that got out in their bubbles and completed the event on their own terms, said Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius.

Everyone is invited to participate either as individuals or as a group to walk or run from Paraparaumu Beach (Maclean Park) to Raumati Beach and back. For those choosing the 12km walk or run, they will do two circuits of the course. “The event happens rain or shine and if the COVID Alert Level status was to change to Level 2 or above we will postpone or take the event virtual again,” says Helene Judge, Campaign Manager.

There are four options to choose from: 12 or 6km walk and 12 or 6km run. Registration takes place from 8.45am to 10am with all walkers and runners starting together at 10.15am. Once your profile is set-up online, simply let your family, friends and work mates know so they can sponsor your efforts. There is a $20 qualifying fee that can be raised through sponsorship and all entrants will receive regular campaigns to motivate their sponsorship efforts along the way.

We are a family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads all being welcome. Bring your sunhat and we provide free sunscreen, water and energy drinks on the day. At the end of the event there will be free Paekakariki mini-Pops available for participants to cool-off. There are also a range of spot prizes, treats for the kids and certificates for everyone participating.

It’s easy and free to register or to sponsor someone online, just head-over to our website where everything is handled securely and easily >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/

Last year we raised $20,583 that was distributed to our official fundraising partners: Challenge for Change, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, Otaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti and Zeal Kāpiti. “This year we are well on the way to meeting or passing that amount as we currently have 70 Business Sponsors confirmed that adds up to $17,875. There has been a huge and humbling interest in 2021 campaign including two Platinum sponsors in a new category created to meet demand,” said Helene. We would like to acknowledge and thank these amazing kind and generous businesses for their support:

PLATINUM

Paraparaumu Medical Centre, The Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust

GOLD

G.J. Gardner Homes Kapiti / Porirua, Gold Coast Mechanical, Kapiti Learn to Swim, Medspares Pacific, Mills Albert, Perfectly Balanced, Peter Jackson Plumbing, Star of India Authentic Indian Takeaway, Waikanae Commercial Cleaning Services

SILVER

allROOF Solutions, Autocrash @ Kapiti, Banks Cranes, Bens Buns, Blair's Auto Electrical, Brien Electrical, Bus Stop Café, Capital Chem-Dry, Crombie Lockwood (NZ), Custom Fitness, Davis & Co Chartered Accountants, Deans & Associates (Kapiti), Delaney Mitsubishi, Fix It Roofing (Kowhai Guys), Hipsta, House of Sound Music Academy, Kapiti Kennels, Kapiti Rest Home & Kena Kena Rest Home, New World Kapiti, New World Waikanae, Ocean Motel, Otaki Commercial Park, Paekākāriki Pops, StructureIt, The Remedy Espresso Bar, The Surfer's Mistress Italian Restaurant, Vets on Riverbank, Zebunisso Alimova / Mike Pero Mortgages

BRONZE

Allan Gray Motors, Andy's Barber Shop, Awatoru Wild Food, Barry Millage Architects, CD van der Meer Builders, Coastal Medical Rooms, DRA Nominees, Dutchy's Burger Joint, Entire Electrical Solutions Kapiti Coast, Eyes On Security, Finman Services Paraparaumu, Finn's Paekakariki, Gus Evans Nurseries, Harcourts Paraparaumu, Joe & Joy Eatery, Jojo's Café, Kapiti Food Fair, Nikau Foundation, Passo Pizza Pasta Caffe, Pools and Spas Kapiti, Raumati Sands Resort, RiverStone Café, Roofing Direct, Steven Lee & Associates, Stihl Shop Kapiti, The Egg Shed, Thai Lagoon Restaurant, Time Out Project, Trellis Direct, Twincam Motorcycles, Vanzeal

All fundraising partners from 2020 are onboard again for 2021 and they are getting their teams together to participate on the day. All funds raised are split 70% to the official fundraising partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event.

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without event sponsors, and we acknowledge their ongoing support: Beach FM, Captured By Friday, City Fitness, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti News, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti and of course the founder of this event, Web Genius.

