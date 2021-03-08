Hon Grant Robertson To Open Aotearoa’s Rainbow Christian Conference
Monday, 8 March 2021, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Diverse Church NZ
Diverse Church NZ is excited to announce Deputy Prime
Minister Hon Grant Robertson, is opening the 2021 Awaken
rainbow faith gathering with a formal welcome in Parliament
Buildings' Grand Hall on Friday 26 March at 7pm.
The
conference runs for two days at St. Peter's Anglican Church,
211 Willis St, Wellington on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28
March.
Keynote speakers for Awaken 2021 include
kaupapa Māori and Takatapui researcher, advocate, and now
Green MP Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere, former Sydney pastor,
Pacific rainbow advocate and human rights specialist Andre
Afamasaga, and respected church historian Professor Emeritus
Dr. Peter Lineham. The wider programme will include
workshops on queer theology, mental health, hosting QSA
groups in religious high schools, training for allies, info
on gender diversity and much
more.
