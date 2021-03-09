Arrest Made Following Waltham Incident
Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 6:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
08 March 2021
One person has been arrested
following a robbery and an assault in Christchurch
today.
About 4pm Police received a report of a robbery
on Ensors Road, Waltham.
A person had been threatened
with a knife and their phone had been taken.
A short
time later, Police received a second report of an assault on
Isabella Place.
A person had been stabbed and was
seriously injured.
Police located the man at a
Mackenzie Courts address and he was taken into
custody.
A 31-year-old male has been charged with four
counts of aggravated robbery and one count of assaulting
Police.
He is due to appear in Christchurch District
Court tomorrow, 9
March.
