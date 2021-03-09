Serious Crash - Lake Road, Belmont

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Belmont at the intersection of Lake Road and Montgomery Avenue.

The incident occurred just after 1pm where a truck and cyclist have collided.

Sadly, the cyclist has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be attending the scene.

A section of Lake Road will be closed while emergency services carry out their work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible while road closures are in place this afternoon.

