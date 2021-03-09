Overdue Fisherman - Tekapo Canal
Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search and rescue operation is underway after a man
failed to return home from a fishing trip in the
Twizel-Tekapo area on Saturday 6 March.
Police
received a report of the man overdue from a fishing trip on
Sunday evening.
The man's car was located at Irishman
Creek yesterday.
Police will be searching the Tekapo
Canal with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad
this afternoon.
A further update will be provided when
able.
