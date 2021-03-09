Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Touts Bigger Spend On Cycling

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Investing public money into safer routes for biking, scooting and skating will provide big benefits for everyone in Hamilton.

That’s according to Hamilton City Council’s Strategic Growth Committee Chair Dave Macpherson who strongly supports a proposal to invest $55 million over the next 10 years in better cycling routes.

The proposal, outlined in the Council’s draft Long-Term Plan, would see $24.5 million invested over the next five years in projects to connect existing cycleways in the city, provide bike and scooter parking, push for improved bus services and deliver safety programmes. A further $30.7 million would be invested in the five years from 2026.

But the proposal comes with a $28 million hitch. The Council wants Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to provide its standard 51% co-investment, equating to $28 million. Without it, the proposal is at risk.

“We know that we need to start investing more in these kinds of initiatives now and I would hope Waka Kotahi would think that as well,” Macpherson said. “If not, I think we may miss an opportunity to make big improvements to the city and offer people real choice about how to get around safely.”

He said there were now 130,000 vehicle movements a day between Hamilton and satellite towns like Cambridge – double that of 2014.

“We can expect that growth in traffic to accelerate and that’s going to put more pressure on existing routes, on congestion and on safety,” he said.

“If we don’t really get stuck into this now, most things won’t proceed past the design stage and there is a real lost opportunity with that. This investment will benefit everyone, whether you walk, cycle, drive or catch a bus. Getting people onto safe cycling routes or onto buses is more environmentally sound and lessens traffic congestion for those still needing to drive.”

Mayor Paula Southgate said she supported much greater choice in terms of transport options in the city but said there was still debate within Council about how much to invest, and when. A second option in the draft Long-Term Plan would see Council investing the same amount, but only investing $15 million in the first five years.

While the faster investment option would cost the average Hamiton ratepayer $20 a year from 2021/2022, the slower option would see that cost drop to $16 per year.

“Let’s see what the community has to say and then start drilling down into priorities. I know there is a lot of interest in the Eastern Pathways and generally in cycle lanes which are completely separated from roads and much more connected across the city. And of course transport choice has a huge impact on our environment and on efforts to lower our carbon footprint,” she said.

“Overall I think the city needs a far more cohesive approach to cycling, joining up the cycleways we have, taking them off-road and making sure people can go between more destinations safely.”

During discussions in December (click here for the minutes and voting resolutions), not all Councillors supported Council’s $55 million proposal but the majority agreed to put it in the draft budget and seek public feedback.

Final decisions will be made once the total Long-Term Plan budget is locked down in June this year. Before then, Council is undertaking a comprehensive public engagement programme on what it is proposing to spend – and when – over the next decade.

Public engagement on the Long-Term Plan runs until 7 April.

Click here to have your say on our draft Long-Term Plan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 