Truck Fire - Great South Road, Waikato Expressway, Pokeno - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
09 March 2021
Emergency services are in
attendance at a truck fire on Great South Road, the Waikato
Expressway, near Pokeno.
The incident occurred between
Ridge and Razorback Roads at about 10:20pm.
There are
no reported injuries.
The road is blocked to
southbound traffic from Nikau Road and motorists are asked
to avoid the
area.
