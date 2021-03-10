Truck Fire - Great South Road, Waikato Expressway, Pokeno - Counties Manukau

09 March 2021

Emergency services are in attendance at a truck fire on Great South Road, the Waikato Expressway, near Pokeno.

The incident occurred between Ridge and Razorback Roads at about 10:20pm.

There are no reported injuries.

The road is blocked to southbound traffic from Nikau Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

