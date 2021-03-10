Clarification: Witnesses Sought In Relation To Indecent Assault
Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier release seeking witnesses to an indecent
assault on the Wairarapa Train Service said the incident
occured between Lower Hutt and Woodville.
This should
have read as between Lower Hutt and Woodside.
We
apologise for any
confusion.
