Serious Crash - SH29, Lower Kaimai - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
between two vehicles on SH29, Lower Kaimai.
The crash
occurred at about 3:40pm between Soldiers Road and Valley
View Road.
It appears several people are seriously
injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
SH29 is blocked in both directions and is
likely to be for some time.
There are no diversions in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect
significant
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more