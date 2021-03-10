Serious Crash - SH29, Lower Kaimai - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between two vehicles on SH29, Lower Kaimai.

The crash occurred at about 3:40pm between Soldiers Road and Valley View Road.

It appears several people are seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH29 is blocked in both directions and is likely to be for some time.

There are no diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

