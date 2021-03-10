Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Positive Results For Coromandel’s Dotterels Breeding Season

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

 

As Northern New Zealand dotterel/tūturiwhatu breeding season comes to a close in the Coromandel, the Department of Conservation (DOC) is expecting a positive productivity rate for the small and endangered shorebirds.

Coromandel’s beaches are an important habitat for the dotterels, a native New Zealand species which now number more than 2500 after several years of protection efforts.

Ranger Frouk Miller monitors and manages DOC’s conservation work with the birds in Hauraki and Coromandel districts, where 50 sites are actively monitored by DOC and volunteers.

“Because of predation and coastal property development, the tūturiwhatu are pushed out onto the beaches, out in the open, making them more vulnerable to people, dogs, avian predators such as black-backed gulls and harrier hawks – and unfortunately natural elements such as storm surges coinciding with king tides,” Frouk Miller says.

“So DOC staff and volunteers are kept very busy raising and shifting nests to higher ground to keep them safe.”

DOC’s work with dotterels during the breeding season involves an extensive network of volunteers, who dedicate a significant amount of time protecting, monitoring and managing the birds. The volunteers make an important contribution to the breeding success of the species.

Frouk Miller says the signs for dotterel breeding this season are encouraging.

“I would confidently say most of our beaches, popular or isolated, have breeding pairs on them. On average and as a rule rule-of-thumb, we try to successfully fledge one chick per two nesting pairs, a productivity rate of 0.5 or higher, which means we are succeeding in increasing overall bird numbers.”

She expects about 140 chicks to fledge during this breeding season (a productivity rate of about 0.7), which began in late August – a little earlier than usual - and runs all the way through to mid-March.

A noticeable change this season has been the surge in visitors to the Coromandel, after the global COVID-19 pandemic ruled out international travel for New Zealanders.

Frouk Miller says the increase in visitors has brought with it the higher risk of “dog versus dotterel” incidents – with chicks becoming easy targets for dogs.

“They can’t fly for at least six weeks and they need to forage for food themselves from day one,” she says.

“People are always amazed when told the adults don’t feed their chicks like other birds! They’re purely there to guard and teach them and keep them safe.”

There are six main sites – Whangamata, Pauanui/Tairua harbour, Opoutere, Matarangi, Colville and Coromandel Harbour – where the birds gather after the breeding season to feed and socialise, a seasonal activity called flocking. After flocking, the dotterels return to their nesting sites.

Fencing and signage is erected as soon as nests are found during breeding season, to keep the birds safe from people and create awareness the birds need to be left alone. Nests usually contain a clutch of three eggs and if predated or lost the female will lay a second or third clutch nearby. Regular weekly visits to the sites are essential and, in some cases, more frequent visits are required.

Having a DOC presence on the beaches is also highly beneficial for nest and chick management and for control of dog bylaws, people disturbances and advocacy when approaching or conversing with the public.

Frouk Miller says there are positive signs the public is heeding the message to keep clear of the dotterels and help protect the birds.

“They’re taking ownership of the birds and advising people to do the right thing. It’s nice to get good feedback when on the beach and people thank us for what we are doing.”

DOC monitors and manages a number of shorebird species in the Coromandel. That work also involves engaging directly with the area’s schools, focussing on shorebird protection and educating the school children on conservation of the dotterels.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 