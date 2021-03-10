Spirited Women This Weekend

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

1200 women and their friends and families are expected to descend on Whangārei this weekend for the Spirited Women - All Women's Adventure Race on Saturday 13 March.

The Spirited Women - All Women's Adventure Race is an event where 208 teams of four women navigate a secret course on foot, mountain bike, and kayak. Along the way, they will find a number of mystery activities which are always a highlight for participants.

The event is set up to provide women with the opportunity to get out with their teammates and have a great adventure.

The course is kept secret until the Friday of the race weekend. Once teams arrive on Friday, they receive their maps, course notes, and briefing instructions and have the evening to plan and prepare.

The Spirited Women - All Women's Adventure Race director, Neil Gellatly is extremely excited about bringing the event to the Whangārei District.

"We can't wait to showcase the stunning scenery of the region. The women doing the Whangārei event are in for a real treat.

“The Spirited Women’s Adventure race is far more than creating an unforgettable event experience shared among girlfriends; it’s about women making time for themselves, their health, and fitness. For many participants, the journey to the event is the most cherished part.

“Regularly getting together as a team to train, learn new skills, and supporting one another to push their boundaries. It strengthens bonds and relationships, bringing family, friends, and work colleagues together for a weekend of unadulterated fun,” he said.

This event seeks to support local regions through the use of local accommodation, venues, marshals, suppliers, contractors, restaurants, cafes and food trucks. The event also partners with local tourism authorities to ensure our participants get to know the district and experience the best it has to offer.

It is estimated that the total economic impact of this event to the Whangārei community will be around $1 million dollars over the period from Friday 12 – Sunday 14 March.

“Te Tai Tokerau welcomes wahine from throughout Aotearoa to experience the manaaki our Region has to offer. This event is the first of many showcasing wahine toa as a formidable force demonstrating strength and determination and empowering our tamariki,” said Carina de Graaf, WDC Venues and Events Manager.

Staff from Venues and Events and the Hub and i-Site will attend an expo registration day on Friday 12 March where they will be assisting the participants with local knowledge, information and expertise.

