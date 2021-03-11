Lane Closed SH1 Northbound Near Johnsonville Wellington Due To Car Fire - Wellington

A car is on fire on SH1 between the Johnsonville on ramp and off ramp, northbound out of Wellington this morning.

That lane will be closed while the scene is cleared.

Emergency units are in attendance and no one is reported to be injured.

Smoke is affecting traffic in the south-bound lane heading into Wellington so motorists are advised to drive carefully.

