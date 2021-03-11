Lane Closed SH1 Northbound Near Johnsonville Wellington Due To Car Fire - Wellington
Thursday, 11 March 2021, 7:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A car is on fire on SH1 between the Johnsonville on ramp
and off ramp, northbound out of Wellington this
morning.
That lane will be closed while the scene is
cleared.
Emergency units are in attendance and no one
is reported to be injured.
Smoke is affecting traffic
in the south-bound lane heading into Wellington so motorists
are advised to drive
carefully.
