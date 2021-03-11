Merge Early At SH1 Greville Road On Ramp

Motorists driving on to the Northern Motorway at the Greville Road southbound on-ramp can get ready for an earlier merge, with lane changes in place from Monday 15 March.

The T2 lane as part of the ramp will merge earlier than the current layout, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency National Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

“Motorists using the T2 lane will now need to ensure they are ready to merge early. This will require extra care as they approach the motorway lanes, especially during the peak periods.”

The existing bus lane towards Constellation Drive will remain, but with barriers in place to separate it from other traffic. Drivers are advised to follow the messaging on the electronic signs.

While Greville Road is one of the busiest points on Auckland’s motorways, people can also use the Oteha Valley Road Interchange in Albany.

The temporary layout will be in place until September. It will create a safe space for ongoing work to replace the Rosedale Bridge.

To position the lanes, the SH1 southbound lanes will be closed between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway/Constellation Drive overnight on Sunday 14 March from 9:00PM to 5:00AM. Detours will be in place.

The changes are part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project which is improving motorway connections between SH1 and SH18 to open up the Western Ring Route, extending the Northern Busway to Albany and creating walking and cycling paths to improve community connections and transport options.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or www.facebook.com/nztaakl or call the freephone number 0800 624 776.

