The Capital Set To Commemorate March 15

A national remembrance service will be held in Ōtautahi Christchurch to mark the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The live streamed service, Ko Tātou, Tātou We Are One, will be held at Christchurch Arena – and Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington will be honouring the occasion too.

Mayor Andy Foster says the anniversary and commemorations are an opportunity for people all around the country, and the world, to show their unity and support of diversity and compassion.

“The country has shown what it can do when it works together side by side over the past year, and so we also need to stand together against intolerance and discrimination.

“We are an inclusive community in which we celebrate our differences, our communities, our histories, and face our challenges in solidarity,” adds the Mayor.

Sunday 14 March: Wellington Interfaith Council commemoration, Trelissick Park, 2.30-4pm.

Join the Wellington Interfaith Council, Council's Parks Division, the Trelissick Park group, and guest speaker Mayor Andy Foster for the unveiling of a bench seat at the site of 51 commemorative native saplings planted in Trelissick Park (Hanover Road Entrance, Wadestown).

Sunday 28 March: Umah Day Exhibition, TSB Auditorium, Shed 6, 10am-4pm – A Christchurch Remembrance Exhibition. This event is designed to showcase the Islamic system and how it approaches various aspects and challenges in modern life.

