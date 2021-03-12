Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fresh Sets Of Paws On Police Dog Section Beat

Friday, 12 March 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Minister of Police Hon Poto Williams and Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming with new Police dog teams (left to right) Senior Constable Sam Bennett and Nizmo, Const Michael Lamb and Griffen, Const Josh Yeoman and Lenix, Const Mat Morris and Dane, and Senior Const John Fraser and Vin

Trained, qualified and ready to go – five new Police dog teams will be working across Tāmaki Makaurau, Wellington and Canterbury from next week after graduating from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre, Trentham, yesterday.

It was paws and feet forward as the teams paraded before the Minister of Police, the Honourable Poto Williams, Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming (Strategy and Service), Police colleagues, proud families and friends.

Three of the officers are first time handlers, with graduation marking the operational start of their careers within Dog Section.  This follows several years of working on other frontline policing duties, fostering pups and successfully completing months of training in their home districts and on dog training centre courses.

They join 108 other operational Police patrol and detector teams, with a further 13 dog teams in active training. Police also has 30 dogs used for breeding and in the last 12 months have bred 105 German Shepherds and Labrador pups.

It’s a case of like father, like son as Constable Michael Lamb joins his father Senior Constable Bruce Lamb on Christchurch’s dog section.  “Being a dog handler is something I’ve always wanted to do,” says Constable Lamb who has grown up with Police dogs all his life.

There’s been no shortcuts to training however and he’s fostered patrol dog Usain, detector dog Luther and now his own patrol dog – two-year-old Griffen.

Also joining the Canterbury team is new handler Constable Josh Yeoman with Lenix, aged 20 months.  “Training has been great and I’m really looking forward to starting my first shift,” he says.

Constable Mat Morris joined Police in 2014 and worked for five years in Whangarei before shifting to Auckland in 2019 to take up a trainee dog handler position.  Joining dog section has been his goal, and he’ll be working with 2-year-old German Shepherd Dane on the Tāmaki Makaurau team.

Senior Constable John Fraser, Tāmaki Makarau, joined police in 1981 and has been a dog handler for most of that time.  He’s worked five patrol dogs before taking over a detector dog last year from a retiring colleague. 

Sadly Kadee died unexpectedly earlier this year and Senior Constable Fraser has now qualified with Vin, a 15 months old Labrador detector dog.
Wellington’s Senior Constable Sam Bennett also has a new patrol German Shepherd partner. Nismo, affectionately known as ‘Nizzy’, is his third operational dog since joining dog section in 2014.  He’s previously successfully worked with Arlo for five years, and Dakota for 12 months until her retirement early this year. 

Police Minister Williams congratulated the five teams for their hard work and achievements, saying they are part of a police service “making a meaningful impact in our communities every single day.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 