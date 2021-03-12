Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

East-West Link A High Priority For ‘fast Track’ Action

Friday, 12 March 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Forum

The High Court dismissal of appeals against the East West Link project is good news and opens the way for the project to be returned to Auckland’s transport priority list.

The existing designation granted in January 2018 will remain in place, but the project is still being reviewed to evaluate whether it aligns with the new priorities and strategic direction set out by the Government.

COVID-related transport demands and delays reinforces the need to quickly complete the review and get back the momentum generated by the Waterview Tunnels opened in 2018, said Auckland Business Forum chair Michael Barnett.

The Southdown Rail Freight Terminal – where cargo from Port of Tauranga is transferred – is at the heart of the East West Link. Together with nearby distribution businesses and freight delivered to-from Ports of Auckland, completion of an integrated package of the East West Link and the third main rail line between Wiri and Westfield is a high priority.

“Like the Waterview Tunnels, it needs to be a true East West link not another road that moves congestion from one area to another.” As one of Auckland’s worst congestion spots, the area costs millions of dollars and time delays to major companies distributing across Auckland and the upper North Island.

There are thousands of firms generating $10 billion or 16% of Auckland’s GDP per year, employing 70,000 people in the Onehunga/Mt Wellington area.

Around 6000 heavy trucks, or one truck every 10 seconds, pass through the Church – Neilson street intersection every working day. The Rail Freight Terminal processes more than 400,000 containers a year. The final delivery of each container is by truck, but the current local road system is not fit for purpose

Barnett: We must heed the lessons from the Waterview Tunnel. It took 50 years to complete the route and just one day to realise significant benefits such as:

  • Commuters getting back 40-50 minutes in their day
  • Trades, freight and commercial firms managing an extra job or delivery
  • More reliable travel from the North Shore to the Airport
  • Local Waterview roads returned to their community

Like Waterview, the east-west link to service industrial Penrose-Southdown and the rail head, has been on Auckland’s books since the 1960s. The benefits of the East West Link are similar to Waterview taking trucks off Onehunga community streets, reducing congestion and increasing reliability of travel and delivery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 