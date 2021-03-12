Grow Ōtautahi Christchurch Garden Festival

Visitors revel in Grow exhibitions, workshops, activities and demonstrations

Gates opened on the first-ever Grow Ōtautahi this morning and the Christchurch Botanic Gardens is already buzzing with people enjoying what the Garden City’s own garden festival has to offer.

Grow Ōtautahi is free for everyone over three days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12-14 March – in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. The festival is in the area surrounding the Ilex Café – with signs from gardens entrances.

Festival Director Sandi MacRae says it’s exciting welcome people to Christchurch’s very own garden festival

“Grow is all about the community and we’ve got a little something for everyone. You’ll find garden experts, top chefs, environmental champions, schools, scientists and communities sharing their love of growing in their own unique way. Come on down to the gardens and join us – its free so you can come as many times as you like!

Judges, led by Grow Ōtautahi Convenor of Judges Janet Cubey, viewed the completed exhibition gardens yesterday (Thursday 11 March) afternoon and decided on awards for the exhibition, schools and community gardens.

“We were delighted to be able to judge the inaugural show; the quality of the exhibits impressed the judges and any visitor to the schools gardens will clearly see how much the children have been involved in developing these diverse gardens," she says.

Awards presented in the inaugural Grow Ōtautahi Christchurch Garden Festival:

Exhibition Gardens

Gold

Billygoat Landscape Architecture, Bubbles in the Garden

McRae Landscape Design, Fiesta

Silver

Bayley LouTomes Design, You and I

Bronze

Sculptural Landscapes, Pondering [a]round

Community Gardens

Gold

CityCare Property – Canterbury Community Gardens Association, We Too. Cultivating Community

Rātā Foundation School Gardens

Gold

Banks Avenue School, Kaitiaki – Our land

Diamond Harbour School, Save the Kororū

St Margaret’s College Junior School, Balanced Foundations, Bright Futures, Bountiful Learning

West Eyreton School, Rest Relax Recharge

Silver

St Mark’s School, Kaitiakitanga – Guardianship of a Community

Award

West Rolleston Primary School, Welcome Home

Special Awards

Construction Award: Billygoat Landscape Architecture, Bubbles in the Garden

Education Award: St Margaret’s College Junior School, Balanced Foundations, Bright Futures, Bountiful Learning

Innovation Award: West Eyreton School, Rest Relax Recharge

Mahinga Kai Award: McRae Landscape Design, Fiesta

Sense of Home Award: Banks Avenue School, Kaitiaki – Our land

Sustainability Award: Diamond Harbour School, Save the Kororū

