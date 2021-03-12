Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Not Yet Ready To Support Watercare's New Consent

Friday, 12 March 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

 

Hamilton City Council will next week consider a submission opposing Watercare’s request to take a further 150 million litres of water per day from the Waikato River.

Watercare’s application was originally made to the Waikato Regional Council but was referred to a Board of Enquiry in June 2020 by Environment Minister David Parker. Submissions to the Board of Enquiry opened last month.

Watercare say they need the water to help alleviate a water shortage in Auckland.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says Council will discuss a position of ‘conditional opposition’ in its draft submission so it can address concerns raised by the application.

“We’ve already shown we are willing and able to help out Auckland when they needed it, and we did that. But I believe we have a primary responsibility to Hamiltonians to ensure our current and future water consents allow our city to thrive and grow; Hamilton is our priority,” Mayor Southgate said.

“The RMA process itself requires us to take a formal opposition approach to be able to discuss these matters.”

Hamilton’s draft submission to the Board of Enquiry notes the Watercare application would essentially use up any remaining water allocation from the river, raising concerns about how Hamilton would provide for its people as the city continues to grow.

“What’s good for Auckland economically, is good for Hamilton and for New Zealand. But providing for Auckland cannot be at the expense of our city, the wider region or the wellbeing of the river,” Mayor Southgate said.

“Our Council will want to see evidence that the regional economic impact of the application has been fully considered, we will want to know how this application could affect growth in Hamilton and we want to be assured any additional consent for Auckland absolutely protects the health of the Waikato River,” Mayor Southgate said.

“Most importantly, we want to see Watercare and Auckland Council committing to long-term solutions for Auckland which don’t only rely on the Waikato River given the pressure it is already under.”

Hamilton takes water from the Waikato River to look after its 180,000 residents. The city’s current stepped consent for water ends in 2044 so an increased take for Auckland could impact Hamilton’s abilities to access the water it needs in the future.

“Last year Hamilton moved quickly and supported Auckland through its water shortage,” Mayor Southgate said. “Now it’s time to look at a long-term sustainable solution that’s good for everyone and those are the constructive discussions we will want to have.”

The report and submission will be considered at the Hamilton City Council meeting of 18 March 2021 and are available at www.hamilton.govt.nz/agendas.

