Budge Street Night Works Designed To Shorten Disruption

Works over night as part of the northwest Blenheim Sewer Upgrade will likely shave ten days off the project and are intended to reduce the impact on local businesses.

Scheduled to start this Sunday 14 March, the night works will begin at the Budge Street/Herbert Street intersection and continue across SH1. They will finish next to the Z Service Station on Budge Street, just before the rail tracks.

The work will take place Sunday to Thursday between 7.00 pm and 6.00 am over a period of three to four weeks.

“If we don’t do the works at night, this section will take us a lot longer – up to two and a half weeks, versus one week - and this will cause a lot more disruption,” said Schick Civil Construction Contracts Manager Breneke Steyl. “There is also a high volume of traffic around the commercial properties in Budge Street which makes it challenging to do these works during normal working hours.”

Doing the work at night will allow for a safer work zone with minimal traffic or pedestrians, less heavy commercial vehicles on the road and the contractors will be able to use the entire road as a work zone.

A number of letter drops have been done in Budge Street to keep residents and commercial property owners informed of the impacts of this stage of the $13.7m critical infrastructure sewer upgrade project.

Schick contractors will continue to liaise with residents and neighbours as the works progress.

